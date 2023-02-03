If your desk is in need of an upgrade, upgrading to an ultrawide monitor could give you more room for everything from spreadsheets to games. Now you can get one from LG for 28% off the original price.

The 24-inch LG UltraWide Monitor Curved (yes, that is the real name) is currently on sale at Amazon for $336.99. It’s a curved IPS display, with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and an aspect ratio of 21:9. That gives it the effect of having two square-ish monitors on your desk, but without a border in the middle. You have plenty of space for snapping applications to each side or corner in Windows, or enjoying movies and games at a wider aspect ratio. However, there’s no high refresh rate support (it’s 60 Hz), or any AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-SYNC features.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor This spacious 34-inch ultrawide monitor gives you more than enough room for productivity work, watching movies, or playing games at your desk.

LG’s monitor supports typical connectivity options, including DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, but it also functions as a USB Type-C hub. If you connect the monitor to a laptop with USB Type-C, it will charge the laptop at “up to 90W,” and automatically connect the USB and Ethernet ports on the back of the display. That’s a fantastic feature if you primarily work from a laptop — plugging in one single cable turns your MacBook, Dell XPS 13, or other laptop into a full desktop workstation.

This isn’t quite the lowest price ever — tracking platform Keepa reports that it dropped to $303 a brief moment in 2022 — but it has been over $400 for the past few months. Now is as great a time as any to pick it up, if you’re in the market for a monitor upgrade.