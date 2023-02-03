If you can’t decide between getting a new laptop or a tablet, why not split the difference and get both? Microsoft combines the power of a full-featured PC with the convenience of a tablet with the Surface Pro 9. Released in October 2022, the 13-inch Surface Pro 9 is currently on sale for $1,399.99 ($200 off) and makes for a great device for businesses, telecommuters, and freelancers.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 isn’t your average tablet. When paired with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 (both sold separately), it becomes a workstation capable of virtually anything a desktop can do. The powerful tablet comes with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM and either a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. However, this $200 deal is only available on the 16GB and 32GB varieties, both of which come with the i7 standard. You’ll have plenty of space to store your necessary applications and documents, with a 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD. To take home the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $1,399.99, you’ll need to buy the 16GB RAM, 256GB configuration.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is a powerful, full-featured Windows workstation that can go from a 13-inch tablet to a laptop with the right accessories.

Whether you’re looking for a laptop or a tablet, the Surface Pro 9 swaps between the two modes with ease. A built-in kickstand lets you make full use of the 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen. Attach the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard to convert it to a proper workstation. To keep things looking fresh, the display hits 2880 x 1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The updated October 2022 model of the Surface Pro has been retooled to be the most powerful of its lineup, with a long-lasting battery rated for up to 15.5 hours.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 can do practically anything a modern PC is capable of. For $1,399.99 ($200 off), it’s a reasonable price at the right time to upgrade your portable workstation to something that can do it all.