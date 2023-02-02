Inflation is bringing the prices of everything up, but Intel promised us ultra-cheap graphics cards, and it’s now bucking that trend by lowering prices on its already-affordable GPUs. Plus, driver updates are making them even better for gaming.

Intel has just released a slew of driver improvements for its Arc GPUs, as they’ve been on the market for a while and have subsequently matured. These updates are aimed at unlocking the hardware’s true potential and bringing performance up in games. As a result of this new update, you can expect up to 43% better performance in DirectX 9 games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. DirectX 11 and 12 performance is also getting better, but the updates towards those versions are more geared toward stability than anything else.

Not only that, but the Arc A750, Intel’s second-best GPU, is also getting cheaper. Now, you’ll be able to buy it for just $250. Even at its $290 price point, it was a really good deal, and now, it’s probably one of the best graphics cards you can buy for $250.

If you’ve been interested in what Intel has to offer in the graphics card department, this is probably one of the best times to give them a shot.