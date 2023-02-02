AMD took to CES 2023 to announce variants of its current Ryzen 7000 CPUs, based on the Zen 4 architecture, using the company’s excellent 3D V-Cache technology. Now that we know how they’ll be priced, though, we don’t think anyone should buy the regular, non-3D variants over these.

AMD has just announced the pricing for the three Ryzen 7000X3D chips it announced at CES. The company has notably been mysterious about the release of the chips, but things seem to be slowly clearing up, starting with the pricing. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D will cost $449, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D will cost $599, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D will cost $699.

The 7800X3D is $100 more than the equivalent non-3D chip, the Ryzen 7 7700X, but the 7900X3D is $50 more than the 7900X, while the 7950X3D has the same MSRP as the 7950X. This is not the worst deal ever, considering how 3D V-Cache allows for vastly improved gaming performance. Essentially, you’re getting much faster, more capable chips, all for a relatively small price bump.

Unless you’re getting a great deal on them, or you’re buying the lower-end Ryzen 5 7600X, this means that there’s essentially no reason to buy the non-3D chips. Plus, the prices could lower over the coming months depending on supply, just like it happened for the first batch of Zen 4 CPUs.

You’ll be able to buy both 3D variants of the Ryzen 9 CPUs from February 28th, while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will go on sale on April 6th.