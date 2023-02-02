LibreOffice is a popular open-source office suite, with applications that can serve as replacements for Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Now there’s a new update with design changes and a few new features.

The Document Foundation, the group that maintains LibreOffice, released LibreOffice 7.5 Community today. The “Community” label is for the open-source version intended for home use — there’s a paid version built for corporate and government computers with more direct support.

There are two major design changes this time around: a much-improved dark mode, and brand new icons for apps and files. LibreOffice has been slowly revamping the icons that appear in the toolbar over the past few releases, but this update changes the icons that appear in your file manager, and the logo artwork for the applications themselves. The new icons are more rounded, and some have a slight gradient effect.

LibreOffice 7.5 has other improvements, too. The Single Toolbar interface option has been improved, and exporting documents as PDFs should be more reliable. Font handling is also better in this release, with support for font embedding on Mac and new options in the Font Features dialog. The Writer app, equivalent to Microsoft Word, has an improved spell checker and more useful bookmarks. The Excel-like app, Calc, now supports data tables in charts and can search by description in the Function Wizard. Finally, Impress and Draw have new table styling options and the ability to crop inserted videos.

You can download LibreOffice 7.5 from the official site now, with builds available for macOS (both Intel and Apple Silicon), Linux, and Windows. LibreOffice requires Windows 7 SP1 or later with 256 MB RAM, or macOS 10.14 or later with 512 MB RAM. Also, if you find the apps useful, you should consider donating to keep development going.