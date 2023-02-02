Combine the thrills of immersive gaming with the practicality of a traveling workstation with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop. On sale for $999.99 ($400 off) through February 5–the best price since its release–the G14 may be built to game, but its reliable performance and long-lasting battery are sure to appeal to telecommuters and frequent travelers.

The sleek ROG laptop exudes magnificence both inside and out, with top-quality components like the AMD Ryzen 7 and 16GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM powering your experience. You’ll enjoy peak performance while diving into today’s hottest AAA games stored on the laptop’s 512GB PCIe SSD. Though the discounted G14 is the 2021 version, it still holds its own in the modern gaming climate, thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 card with ROG Boost. The GPU isn’t wasted, either, as the laptop’s 14-inch IPS display features Full HD 1920×1080 resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

Though gaming laptops are known to get very hot, ASUS’ ROG Intelligent Cooling offers dynamic cooling based on the demands of your tasks. You won’t wear down your fan needlessly as the system automatically adjusts between different cooling modes. Despite all of its features, the G14 is only 3.53lbs and .70 inches thin, and the balance of power and size, coupled with ASUS’ dependability, make it a suitable option for at-home or traveling employees. Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports provide all the connectivity options you could need. And If you want even more, accessories like the Satechi USB-4 Multiport Hub can expand your workstation via the Type-C USB port.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop is a powerful and surprisingly thin device that satisfies the needs of all kinds of users. Grab yours for $999.99 ($400 off) before the sale ends on February 5 to take advantage of a gaming laptop that can go the distance.