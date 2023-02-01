How-To Geek Deals featuring Apple, Western Digital, and Amazon
Apple, Western Digital, Amazon

Welcome to the first day of February 2023! This week, we’re kicking things off with a huge heap of discounts, many of which include the absolute lowest prices we’ve ever seen on the newest iPad Air, ultra-fast WD_BLACK internal gaming SSDs, and plenty more.

Apple iPad Air (2022) For $499.99 ($99.01 Off)

iPad Air 2022 press graphic
Apple

Another week, another iPad sale. This time around, the brand new 2022 edition of the iPad Air is back down to $499.99 ($91.01 off). It’s packing a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, two 12 megapixel cameras (one wide on the front and the other ultra wide on the rear), and Apple’s exceptional M1 chip that supports Stage Manager for added functionality. While this is the lowest price on this particular model so far, the 2022 iPad Air has dipped to this point several times since it launched in November, so there’s no telling when this sale will be back again.

Apple iPad Air

WD_BLACK SN770 Internal SSD For $69.99 ($60 Off)

Western Digital

Video games are only getting bigger, which means sometime in the near future, you’re going to need more storage. The WD_BLACK SN770 internal SSD is a PCIe Gen4 gaming powerhouse with wicked-fast speeds of up to 5,150MB/s. The model featured in today’s deal includes 1TB of storage, but you can upgrade to 2TB or downgrade to 250GB, depending on your needs. Regardless of which you choose, all storage options are currently priced the lowest we’ve ever seen on the SN770 series since it launched nearly a full year ago.

WD_BLACK SSD

Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System For $339 ($60.99 Off)

Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System sitting on a tiered table
Amazon

A strong wireless internet connection has become a necessity of modern-day living, and if there are any weak spots or dropouts in your home, you’re sure to know about them. Banish bad Wi-Fi for good with the eero Pro 6 mesh system, now down to its lowest price since launching in late 2020. Built around Wi-Fi 6, this three-pack eero Pro 6 system supports gigabit speeds, up to 75+ connected devices at the same time, and it can cover a 6,000 square-foot space in fast, stable internet.

Amazon eero Wi-Fi

More Deals This Week

Colorful Apple iMacs stacked front to back
Apple

Want even more discounts on fantastic products? Here are some other notable tech deals we found across the web this week.

Apple iMacSamsung Flash DriveWD 2TB HDDUGRACE BackpackLogitech HeadphonesGovee ThermometerGovee LED Backlights
READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Zach Laidlaw Zach Laidlaw
Zach Laidlaw is the Sponsored Content Manager, HTG Deals Wrangler, and Cloud Gaming Writer for How-To Geek. He has nearly a decade of experience in the marketing industry, tech/gaming media, and working directly for Apple and Samsung. Authoring hundreds of articles throughout his career, Zach has introduced millions of readers to exciting new products and services through thoughtful, informative, and engaging content.
Read Full Bio »