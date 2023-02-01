Welcome to the first day of February 2023! This week, we’re kicking things off with a huge heap of discounts, many of which include the absolute lowest prices we’ve ever seen on the newest iPad Air, ultra-fast WD_BLACK internal gaming SSDs, and plenty more.

Apple iPad Air (2022) For $499.99 ($99.01 Off)

Another week, another iPad sale. This time around, the brand new 2022 edition of the iPad Air is back down to $499.99 ($91.01 off). It’s packing a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display, two 12 megapixel cameras (one wide on the front and the other ultra wide on the rear), and Apple’s exceptional M1 chip that supports Stage Manager for added functionality. While this is the lowest price on this particular model so far, the 2022 iPad Air has dipped to this point several times since it launched in November, so there’s no telling when this sale will be back again.

WD_BLACK SN770 Internal SSD For $69.99 ($60 Off)

Video games are only getting bigger, which means sometime in the near future, you’re going to need more storage. The WD_BLACK SN770 internal SSD is a PCIe Gen4 gaming powerhouse with wicked-fast speeds of up to 5,150MB/s. The model featured in today’s deal includes 1TB of storage, but you can upgrade to 2TB or downgrade to 250GB, depending on your needs. Regardless of which you choose, all storage options are currently priced the lowest we’ve ever seen on the SN770 series since it launched nearly a full year ago.

Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System For $339 ($60.99 Off)

A strong wireless internet connection has become a necessity of modern-day living, and if there are any weak spots or dropouts in your home, you’re sure to know about them. Banish bad Wi-Fi for good with the eero Pro 6 mesh system, now down to its lowest price since launching in late 2020. Built around Wi-Fi 6, this three-pack eero Pro 6 system supports gigabit speeds, up to 75+ connected devices at the same time, and it can cover a 6,000 square-foot space in fast, stable internet.

More Deals This Week

Want even more discounts on fantastic products? Here are some other notable tech deals we found across the web this week.