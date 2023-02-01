Satellite connectivity was one of the main selling points for the iPhone 14, and it’s already saving people. However, for anyone who needs more than just emergency texting anywhere on Earth, the GO! Exec from Iridium could be the answer.

If you’re not familiar with Iridium, it’s the company that’s helping Qualcomm go forward with its own satellite texting technology for Android smartphones. Until your regular Android phone receives satellite texting, this communication device might suffice. The GO! Exec is, according to Iridium, the most compact device of its kind. While it’s mainly built for professionals who need to be off-the-grid constantly, the company says that it’s also a device “made for everyone.”

The device itself is small enough to fit in a backpack and will let you connect to the outside world to make SOS calls, or calls in general, when all other connectivity methods are down. It also functions as a hotspot with “up to 22 Kbps upload and 88 Kbps download speeds” — you’re not going to win any speed test awards with that, but it’s certainly enough to text over iMessage or send an email in a reasonable amount of time.

The built-in battery can charge a smartphone or tablet using a dedicated USB-C power output, essentially doubling as a battery pack. It’s also built to withstand the elements whenever you’re located on Earth — whether you’re in the middle of the ocean, in a rainforest, or in a desert. It has a MIL-STD 810H for shock protection and an IP65 rating for dust and water protection.

The Iridium GO! exec is mainly targeted at use by companies and emergency services, but it is available for purchase through some third-party distributors. SatPhoneStore is currently selling it for the low, low price of $1,579. It also needs a supported service plan, such as “GO! exec 25 M,” which gives you 25 minutes of call time and 25 MB of data for $99 per month. Yes, that’s per month.