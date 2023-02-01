Dell is one of the best companies when it comes to monitors, whether you need one for gaming or for your office’s desk. Now, two of its most premium recently announced options are going on sale.

You can now buy a pair of monitors announced by Dell during CES 2023, including the UltraSharp 34 Curved and the UltraSharp 43. Both options make for fine additions to any workplace, but they’re for different kinds of users. The UltraSharp 34 Curved is better for people who want a curved, 21:9 monitor for their office without any of the fancy gaming stuff (and still a lot of premium features), while the UltraSharp 43 is better for people who need a really big monitor to be their desk’s centerpiece (and occasionally split in four).

Dell UltraSharp 34 Monitor This ultrawide curved monitor is built for productivity, with an IPS Black panel and spacious 3440 x 1440 resolution.

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K Monitor This massive 43-inch monitor has a 4K resolution and connects over USB Type-C to laptops and desktops.

Both of these monitors have plenty of business features. The UltraSharp 34 Curved supports Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) to display content from two PCs at once, while the UltraSharp 43 takes advantage of its massive size and 4K resolution to support up to four PCs at once — or switch seamlessly between them using KVM.

The UltraSharp 34 Curved will set you back $1,260, while the UltraSharp 43 is set at $1,310. They’re definitely not cheap, but if you want to bring your office experience to the next level, you might just want to splurge.