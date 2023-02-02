Acer has been making Chromebooks for a while, but most of them don’t really stand out from the crowd. The company’s latest models aren’t much different, but they are definitely affordable.

Acer has just announced a total of four new Chromebooks, which are almost identical apart from size and form factors. First is the Vero 712, a work-focused Chromebook with a 3:2 display providing a splendid reading experience. The laptop’s TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified display also cuts down on dangerous blue light while making sure users can still look at their devices with vibrant colors. We don’t know which exact CPUs were actually dealing with here, though — Acer says the laptop has 12th gen Intel CPUs, but we don’t know which ones.

And going to the lower end, we have three new Chromebooks: the Spin 512, the Spin 511, and the 511. All three of these are powered by Intel’s N100 and N200 budget CPUs (which replaced the Celeron and Pentium lineups). They have a tried and tested design, and they’re a great choice if you’re just looking for a Chromebook that gets the basics right without breaking the bank.

The Chromebook Vero 712 will start at $429, while the 511, Spin 511, and Spin 512 will cost $379, $449, and $499. They’ll become available in April, so keep an eye out at your retailer of choice in a few months if you’re interested in getting in that Chromebook groove.