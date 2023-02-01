Package tracking can come in handy, but unless you use a third-party app, it usually requires checking the carrier’s tracking page yourself. Now, Gmail wants to show you the current location of your stuff right from your inbox.

Gmail announced in November that it would be baking package and delivery tracking information right on your emails. Now, though, the feature is actually rolling out. If you bought something, and an online store sends you a tracking number in an email, Gmail should detect it. You’ll then see a widget telling you the status of the shipment, and when you can expect it to be delivered.

You’ll still see more detailed info, like a package’s last scanned location, by going to the actual tracking page on your carrier’s website, but this is good enough for a quick anxious check. If you want to check this out, you’ll probably need to toggle it manually. On Android, you can do so by opening Gmail’s settings, selecting your email address, selecting “General” and toggling “Package tracking”. On iOS, you’ll also find it in the app’s settings, but under “Data privacy” instead.

It’s a handy feature, and one I might actually find useful in the future. Make sure your app is fully updated to check it out.