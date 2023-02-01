At CES 2023, Alienware revealed a range of new gaming laptops equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 mobile GPUs, as well as Intel’s 13th gen CPU lineup. Now, we know when you’ll be able to buy them — and how much they’ll cost.

Both the Alienware m16 and the Alienware m18 gaming laptops will be available on store shelves starting on February 9th, with the RTX 4080 variants becoming available first — the 4080 m16 will cost $2,599, and the m18 will cost $2,899. From there, lower-end variants will become available at later dates, with the m16 starting at $1,899 and the m18 starting at $2,099.

As for the Alienware x16, the RTX 4080 variant will go on sale on February 14th at a $3,099 price point. Like the m-series laptops, the x16 will also become available on lower-end variants at later dates starting at $2,199.

All these laptops will also be available in AMD Ryzen variants, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer for those models. Otherwise, these are the same laptops we got to know at CES, with variants ranging from the RTX 3050/4050 all the way up to the RTX 4090, as well as Intel’s latest and greatest GPUs.

Unfortunately, Alienware doesn’t have store listings yet for any of the new laptops, but they should show up at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell.com when the release date arrives.