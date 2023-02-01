After Samsung killed off the Galaxy Note series, its design and signature stylus were merged into last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. It was one of the best Android phones of 2022, and now the 2023 model has arrived as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy S23 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S23 and S23+ at the company’s Unpacked event after many rumors. However, the S23 Ultra was the clear star of the show. At a first glance, you might have a hard time distinguishing Samsung’s newest ultra-premium smartphone from the S22 Ultra — the design is almost identical, down to the same squared-out design, camera setup, and bottom S Pen slot. There are a few changes, though.

For starters, the camera is much improved this time around. While Samsung stuck with a 108MP camera for three whole Ultra generations, the Galaxy S23 Ultra finally brings up the megapixel game with a 200MP camera. Samsung is definitely not the first company to ship a 200 MP camera on a smartphone, but it’s looking to do things better than other OEMs with, among other things, pixel binning going down to 50MP and 12MP. You can still use the full 200MP if you want.

Like the Galaxy S23 and the S23+, the S23 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, a Samsung-exclusive chip that allows for, according to the company itself, the “world’s fastest mobile graphics,” making the phone perfect if you’d like to drift away and play games. A lot of other things remain unchanged from the S22 Ultra, though — there’s an identical 120Hz 6.8-inch QHD+ curved display, up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

If you’d like to buy it, it’ll start at $1,199 for the 256GB model, and it will be available in Phantom Black, Green, Cream, and Lavender. By buying from the Samsung.com online storefront, you can get four additional colors, including Red, Lime, Graphite, and Sky Blue.

If you’re interested in getting Samsung’s very best phone to date, make sure to pre-order yours now. It’ll land on store shelves on February 17th.