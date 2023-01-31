Notepad++ is one of the most popular text editors for Windows, thanks to its utilitarian design and powerful features. A new update has just been released with a few helpful changes.

Notepad++ 8.4.9 is now available to download, and it’s mostly a bug fix release. It addresses an issue that prevented files 4 GB or larger from saving properly, so you can safely open and edit massive text files again — something that many other text editors struggle to accomplish. There’s also improvements to dark mode, which will come in handy as more desktop apps (including system apps on Windows 11) adopt a dark option.

The rest of the changes aren’t too exciting, but might come in handy, depending on what you’re doing. There are some fixes for handling Pascal and JSON files, including initial support for JSON5. Notepad++ also addressed the editor crashing when deleting search results and opening some Pascal files.

You can check out the entire list of changes at the source link below, or just download the latest version of Notepad++ from the project’s site. It’s still only available for Windows, but there are native builds available for PCs with 32-bit x86, x86_64, or ARM64 processors.