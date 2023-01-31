Keychron is best known for its customizable mechanical keyboards, but the company has been slowly expanding to other products. The company has revealed its first wireless mouse, and it looks promising for the asking price of $49.

The Keychron M3 Wireless Mouse was released today, and is “designed to level up office work and productivity,” according to the company. It has a standard right-handed design, in either black or white colors, with a small RGB strip running along the bottom. The mouse is also lightweight, coming in at just 79 grams — almost half the weight of the Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse, and 62 g lighter than the Logitech MX Master 3S.

Connectivity might be the strongest selling point for the Keychron M3. It supports both Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.4 GHz wireless, so you can pair it to anything with Bluetooth for convenience, or use the wireless adapter when you need lower latency (or using the mouse in a BIOS or other similar environment). That’s common in the premium mouse segment, but more rare in this $49 price range, and Keychron actually ships two wireless receivers in the box. There’s one for USB Type-C, and another for USB Type-A. You can also just plug it in over USB for a regular wired connection.

The mouse has a PixArt 3395 sensor, with support for a DPI of up to 26,000, which should be more than enough for most productivity work and gaming. Keychron is also claiming a 1000 Hz polling rate, and up to 61 hours on a single charge.

The M3 looks like a promising wireless mouse, especially for the asking price of just $49. The only catch from the features list is that the desktop application is Windows-only for now — Keychon says a macOS app will be ready in June. You can buy it from the company’s online store.