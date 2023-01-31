Samsung’s ultimate 8K Smart TV doesn’t come cheap, but it edges closer to attainability with a steep price cut in place. From today through February 5, you can pick up the Samsung 85-Inch Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV for $4,999.99 ($2,000 off) and bring home a viewing experience worthy of your local cinema.

Samsung’s 85-inch Neo QLED TV is the latest in high-end at-home entertainment. Its brilliant screen will light up your room with Quantum Mini LEDs capable of HDR 64X, 14-bit processing, and producing a billion colors. The result is precision color matching that lets you see movies and television shows the way they were filmed — true to life and completely immersive. At the same time, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K uses its neural networks to upscale the contrast, lighting, and color mapping of whatever you’re watching. Compared to your old TV, you’ll see the benefits of the 8K upscaled imagery and AI-enhanced depth perception of on-screen characters and objects.

Samsung 85-Inch Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV Samsung delivers a peak television viewing experience with an 8K Smart Tizen TV capable of AI color matching, immersive audio, and 4K/120Hz gaming.

Samsung spared no expense with the 85-inch Neo QLED, and you’ll have plenty of features to marvel at once this beauty is hung on your wall. Care was taken with the built-in up-firing speakers to deliver cinema-quality sound through Dolby Atmos and object tracking. The new 85-inch Neo QLED also includes anti-glare and wide viewing angles, smart calibration, and gamer-focused Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro that delivers up to 4K and 120Hz performance for smooth, detailed gameplay.

The Samsung 85-Inch Class QN900B Neo QLED TV is the crème de la crème of 8K televisions, but even at $4,999.99 ($2,000 off), the price is still pretty steep. If you want to spend even less on the Neo QLED lineup, consider the 75-inch version for $4,499.99 ($1,000 off) or the 65-inch option for $3,799.99 ($700 off), also on sale through this week.