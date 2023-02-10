To view your watch history, open your TikTok profile and tap the menu button, then go to Settings and Privacy > Watch History. To delete the history, tap and hold videos in the Watch History page and then choose "Delete."

If you want to find all the videos you’ve recently watched on TikTok, your video history is just a few taps away. You can view, download, as well as delete your TikTok watch history easily on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone. Here’s how.

What Data Does TikTok’s Watch History Keep?

TikTok’s watch history keeps a list of all the videos you’ve watched on the platform in the past 180 days. You can tap a video on the history page to watch it as if you’re watching it for the first time.

Note that any live videos or Stories are not included in your viewing history, so you won’t see them on the history page.

You can also clear your watch history if you don’t want to keep a list of your watched content. This will be a permanent action, meaning you won’t be able to restore your watch history in the future if you wanted. You also won’t get this deleted watch history when you download your account data from the platform.

How to See Your TikTok Watch History

To view your watched content, first, launch the TikTok app on your phone and select “Profile” in the bottom bar.

On your profile page, in the top-right corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) and choose “Settings and Privacy” in the menu.

In the “Content & Display” section, select “Watch History.”

A “Watch History” page will launch, displaying a list of videos you’ve watched in the past 180 days. Scroll down the page to access all your watched videos.

If you’d like to play a video on this list, simply tap that video and it will begin to play.

How to Download a List of TikTok Videos You’ve Watched

If you’d like to save the list of TikTok videos you’ve watched, you can ask TikTok to give you your account data file. Much like Google and Facebook’s account data downloads, this file will contain your watch history plus a lot of other data associated with your account.

To get it, launch TikTok on your phone and select “Profile” in the bottom-right corner.

On the following screen, in the top-right corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) and choose “Settings and Privacy.”

Select “Account.”

Choose “Download Your Data.”

On the “Download TikTok Data” page, at the top, tap the “Request Data” tab. Then, in the “Select File Format” section, choose “TXT” to get a text file containing your account information.

Finally, submit your download request by tapping “Request Data” at the bottom.

TikTok will receive your download request and it’ll take a few days to process it (it can also be sooner than that). You can check your request’s status using the “Download Data” tab on the “Download TikTok Data” page. You’ll download your data file from this page when it’s available.

And that’s it. Your downloaded file will have your TikTok watch history.

How to Delete Your Watch History on TikTok

Do you want to remove a specific video, multiple videos, or all videos from your TikTok viewing history? If so, access the watch history page and remove any content you no longer want there.

To do that, in your TikTok profile tap the hamburger menu and go to Settings and Privacy > Watch History.

On this page, to delete a single video from your history, tap and hold on that video. Then, in the prompt that opens, select “Delete.”

To delete multiple videos from your watch history, in your screen’s top-right corner, tap “Select.” Then, tap the videos you’d like to remove and select “Delete (X)” in the app’s bottom-right corner. (“X” is the number of videos you’ve selected.)

If you’d like to clear your entire watch history, then in your screen’s top-right corner, tap “Select.” At the bottom, enable “Select All Watch History” and choose “Delete.”

In the open prompt, select “Delete,” and TikTok will remove the selected video(s) from your watch history.

Your TikTok slate is clean. While you’re at it, learn how to delete your YouTube watch history, Instagram search history, and Google search bar history.

RELATED: How to Reset the TikTok Algorithm