Sling TV is one of the most popular TV streaming services in the United States. If you were interested in checking it out, we have some (maybe) sad news — it’s going up in price.

Sling TV has announced that it will be offering more local channels from this point onward — more concretely, you’ll be able to stream ABC, FOX, and NBC in more areas. The bad part is that, as a result of these channels being offered, the service will be going up in price in a few markets. If you live in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and the greater San Francisco area, the service will cost an extra $5 per month. The new local channels are being added in a total of eight regions, but only five of them will see a price increase.

Sling TV was pretty much one of the pioneers of online live TV, and to date, it remains one of the most affordable. Still, $5 is a significant increase. Sling TV’s Orange package is going up to $45 a month, while the Orange+Blue package is now up to $60 a month for affected markets. The increase also represents a change in strategy for Sling, which has historically been cheaper because it didn’t include many local channels — instead, the company recommended buying an antenna for your TV, and optionally the AirTV 2 tuner box for integration with Sling’s guide and streaming apps.

This change will apply from March 1st onward, so you still have a few weeks before the new price is effective.

Source: Cord Cutters News

