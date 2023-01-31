It can be hard to buy the right smart lock for your home, and even harder if your door doesn’t have a deadbolt. Thankfully, Schlage is here to save the day with a new smart lock.

Schlage has been one of the most popular brands for consumer locks in the United States ever since it was first founded in 1920. The company has a few smart options in its catalog, but now, the list is expanding with the new Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Lever. It’s a smart lock that’s designed to work on standard, single bore-hole doors without deadbolts, meaning you can just swap out your existing door lock for this one and have it work perfectly — even if your door doesn’t support deadbolts.

This new system is designed to work on any door in your home, including garage doors, side doors, and others. Typically, smart locks are meant to only be installed on your front door, where you typically have a deadbolt and other methods of reinforcement. This one, on the other hand, can be installed anywhere in your home, regardless of how complex or simple it is.

Like other smart Schlage products, this one works with the Schlage Home app and integrates with several smart home ecosystems, including Google Home and Amazon Alexa. It will be available to purchase “this spring” for $309.99.