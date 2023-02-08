OnePlus is back with a pair of products that are sure to catch fans’ attention. Experience the power of modern innovation in the palm of your hand with the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. This impressive device combines flagship performance with a svelte design at a price you’ll love. Also available today are the new Buds Pro 2 earbuds with a host of fancy features to satisfy audiophiles everywhere. Live life in the fast lane by upgrading your gear with OnePlus today.

The Shape of Power

The fast and smooth performance of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is supported by its Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 platform. It provides hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing to deliver impeccable authenticity when streaming or gaming by producing best-in-class illumination, lighting, and shadow effects. The phone’s Adreno GPU allows it to perform up to 25% faster while offering up to 45% superior power efficiency. Its Kryo CPU further enhances performance by up to 35%, and the new micro-architecture increases power efficiency by up to 40%. The OnePlus 11’s memory can hold up to 16GB of RAM to improve app usage, allowing you to keep as many as 44 active applications open in the background without hindering the phone’s performance.

As one of the first Android smartphones to be enhanced by Dolby Vision HDR, the OnePlus 11 5G provides stunning picture quality to elevate your mobile viewing experience. You’ll feel fully immersed in your entertainment thanks to the lifelike detail, enriched brightness, and incredible contrast and color quality. The 6.7-inch 2K super fluid AMOLED display further adds to the phone’s color vibrancy, and the 10-bit display provides a natural color transition in images. The OnePlus 11’s LTPO 3.0 display technology also allows it to provide the best refresh rate and touch response based on your activity, from streaming and gaming to reading an eBook.

The phone’s impeccable image and video attributes are complemented by its ground-breaking audio quality. Whether you’re listening through the phone or Bluetooth earbuds, the OnePlus 11 5G’s Dual “Reality” Speakers and Dolby Atmos support will give you a superior audio experience every time. The built-in speakers are equal in power to many premium laptops, allowing you to bring exceptional acoustic quality with you everywhere you go.

The OnePlus 11 5G’s audio and video delivery set it apart from comparable phone models, and its top-quality camera further adds to its intuitive and purposeful design. Its 50-megapixel camera, massive 1/1.56-inch sensor size, large ƒ/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilizer (OIS) allows for more light in-take to produce incredibly sharp images and videos. The phone’s 32-megapixel portrait tele lens is supported by Hasselblad optical standards and autofocus so you can achieve professional-level portraits effortlessly. The camera setup allows you to capture and record with superior quality, even in dim and backlit surroundings, so you never miss an opportunity to document life’s special moments.

The OnePlus 11 5G gives new meaning to the term “smartphone.” Its intelligent OxygenOS 13 software uses intuitive AI features to learn and anticipate your usage habits, providing you with a personalized experience based on your preferences and needs. The AI system will also enhance your gaming experience with the phone’s HyperBoost Gaming Engine. It automatically adjusts your visuals when you start up a game to achieve a high frame rate and intense graphics while decreasing the phone’s power consumption. Considering this device’s unmatched audio, video, and camera quality, AI features, and modern craftsmanship, OnePlus offers an incredible value starting at just $699.

Unlock Pure Harmony

Also available now, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds are the perfect companion to the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. Their MelodyBoost dual drivers deliver crystal-clear sound quality with dynamic bass and well-balanced highs. You can easily adjust your audio’s boldness, thanks to the earbuds’ custom equalizer profiles. Their Spatial Audio capabilities were designed in collaboration with Google and provide a premium cinematic experience with clear vocals and a wider field of sound no matter what audio format you’re listening to.

These earbuds feature an upgraded LHDC 4.0 codec to seamlessly pair with the OnePlus 11 5G’s Bluetooth connection. It allows you to experience superior tone and quality without worrying about an interrupted connection or broken and distorted audio. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s Audio ID2.0 feature can create a personalized audio profile tailored to your listening needs by performing a simple ear scan and listening test. This feature works with the buds’ BassWave algorithm to deliver pure vocals and dynamic bass catered to your personalized profile.

Never Settle

Harness modern innovation and powerful performance with the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. Prices start at just $699 and can be reduced with a trade-in value of up to $500 until February 13th, 2023. Students can get an extra 5% off their purchase, while all buyers can take advantage of 0% APR financing with 24 months of installments and earn 2x the RedCoins. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy fantastic power, performance, and value that’s hard to find anywhere else but with the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds.