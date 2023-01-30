The PlayStation 5 was released over two years ago, but you wouldn’t know that from the look of store shelves. The console is still notoriously difficult to buy, but Sony says that will change soon.

Sony published a blog post today outlining some upcoming games and updates for 2023. Most notably, the PlayStation VR2 is still set to arrive on February 22, with a library of games like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Cities: VR. Sony also highlighted a few non-VR games and expansions coming soon, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4: Remake.

None of that is too exciting if you don’t already have a PlayStation 5, which has gone in and out of stock over the past two years. Sony promised that availability will improve, saying, “thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges. If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally.”

PlayStation 5 shortages have led to the rise of Best Buy Totaltech and other programs, which give customers preferential access when stock arrives, as well as communities on apps like Discord and Telegram that offer stock alerts. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X also still has some stock problems — Amazon only sells the Xbox Series X through an invitation system, for example. The lower-end Xbox Series S is much easier to buy at stores, and has even gone on sale a few times.

Sony recommends using direct.playstation.com to purchase a PS5 if you live in France, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, or Luxembourg. Sony’s store also sells bundles, accessories, and some physical games. However, games and accessories are much easier to find most stores than the console itself.