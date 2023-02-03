You can screen record on iPhone with the Screen Recording tool in the Control Center. You must add the Screen Recording button to your iPhone's Control Center from the Settings app first.

Occasionally, you might want to record what’s happening on your phone or tablet’s screen. Thankfully, Apple has included an easy tool to screen record on iPhone. We’ll show you how to record your screen on an iPhone or iPad.

How to Add Screen Recording on iPhone

First things first, let’s make sure you have screen recording on your iPhone or iPad. Every device running iOS 11 or newer has the screen recording tool. However, we’ll need to put the “Screen Recording” button in Control Center so you can use it.

Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.

Go to “Control Center.”

If “Screen Recording” is not already in the “Included Controls” section, scroll down and tap the “+” icon next to it.

That’s it! We’re ready to make some screen recordings.

How to Record the Screen on iPhone

The iPhone and iPad have featured a built-in screen recording tool since Apple released iOS 11 in 2017. It’s easy to use once you’ve added it to the Control Center.

First, swipe down from the top right corner of the screen to open the Control Center. Tap the Screen Recording button (circle inside a circle).

A countdown will appear on the button and it will turn red to indicate when it’s recording. Go ahead and do what you want to record.

When you’re done, you can open the Control Center again to tap the button to stop or tap the red clock in the top left of the screen.

Select “Stop” to end the recording.

You’re all set! The screen recording can be found in the Photos app.

RELATED: How to Use Control Center on Your iPhone or iPad

How to Screen Record With Sound on iPhone

Screen recording with sound is just as easy as recording without sound. In fact, your iPhone or iPad will remember your choice and save it for future recordings—unless you change it again. So, let’s do it.

First, swipe down from the top right corner of the screen to open the Control Center. Tap and hold the screen recording button (circle within a circle).

You’ll see some extra screen recording options. The app list is for broadcasting your screen in video calls. What we want to do is tap the “Microphone” button at the bottom to turn it on. When this is enabled, the microphone will record audio from you and your surroundings during the screen recording.

Make sure “Photos” is selected to make a regular screen recording, then tap “Start Recording.”

When you’re done with the recording, you can open the Control Center again to tap the button to stop, or tap the red clock in the top left of the screen.

It’s as easy as that. The recorded video will have audio from your microphone attached to it.

How to Find Screen Recordings on iPhone

After you successfully create a screen recording, you’re probably wondering where it goes. Thankfully, a notification will appear immediately after, which takes you to the recording file in the Photos app.

To access the recordings directly, open the “Photos” app.

The recordings are saved to the camera roll along with all your other photos and videos. Open the “Photos” app and you’ll find them in “Library” tab and the “Recents” album.

This is where all new screen recordings will be saved.

It’s great that Apple has included a screen recording tool that’s super easy to use. Whether you have the latest iPhone, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or an iPad, it works the same across devices.