  1. On Steam's login page, select "Help, I Can't Login" or "Forgot Your Account Name or Password?"
  2. Choose "I Forgot My Steam Account Name or Password"
  3. Enter your email address or phone number.
  4. Select "Email/Send Account Verification Code"
  5. Open the email or Steam app and follow the link to enter your new password.

If you’ve forgotten your password, or you’d simply like to update your existing password, Steam makes resetting or changing your account password super easy. You can use Steam‘s desktop, web, or mobile app to do just that, and we’ll show you how.

Table of Contents

How to Recover Your Steam Password
How to Change Your Steam Password
On the Steam Desktop App
In Steam's Web App
In Steam's iPhone or Android App

How to Recover Your Steam Password

If you’ve forgotten your password, get Steam to send a recovery link to your email address or phone number so you can set up a new password. Here’s how to do just that.

If you’re using Steam’s Windows or Mac app, then on the sign-in page, select “Help, I Can’t Sign In.”

In Steam’s web app, from the top-right corner, select “Login.” Then, choose “Help, I Can’t Sign In.”

Select "Help, I Can't Sign In."

In Steam’s app for iPhone, iPad, or Android, on the “Sign In” page, tap the “Forgot Your Account Name or Password?” option.

Select "Forgot Your Account Name or Password?"

Regardless of the device you’re using, the following steps will be the same.

On the Steam site that opens, choose the “I Forgot My Steam Account Name or Password” option.

Select "I Forgot My Steam Account Name or Password."

On the following page, tap the text field and type the email address or phone number associated with your account. Then, confirm the Captcha prompt and select “Search.”

Type the email or phone number and select "Search."

Choose the option that says “Email an Account Verification Code to [Your Email Address]” or, if you entered a phone number, “Send a Confirmation to My Steam Guard Mobile Authenticator.”

If you don’t have access to your email address or phone, select the other available options.

Select "Email an Account Verification Code to [Your Email Address]."

Steam has sent you a password reset link. Open your email inbox and click that link, or if using a phone, open the Steam app and wait for the prompt to appear.

When the link opens, choose “Reset My Password.”

Select "Reset My Password."

On the following page, set up a new password using the “Change My Password” field. Type the same password again in the “Re-Enter Your New Password” field. Then, select “Change Password.”

Create a new password and select "Change Password."

The following page displays a confirmation that your password is reset.

And that’s it. You can now use your newly created password to log in to your Steam account.

While you’re at it, consider getting started using a password manager so you don’t forget your passwords. It will remember all your passwords for you and let you sign in to various apps and websites with ease.

How to Change Your Steam Password

If you know your current password, and you simply want to change it to something else, follow these steps.

On the Steam Desktop App

To begin the process, launch the Steam app on your computer.

On Windows or Linux, from the app’s menu bar, select Steam > Settings. On Mac, choose Steam > Preferences.

Choose Steam > Settings.

In “Settings,” from the left sidebar, select “Account.” On the right pane, choose “Change Password.”

Select Account > Change Password.

Steam will ask how you want to change your password. To get a recovery code on the email address associated with your account, select “Email an Account Verification Code to [Your Email Address].” We’ll go with this option.

If you don’t have access to your email account, choose the other listed option.

To access Steam’s account recovery code, open your email inbox and see the latest email from Steam. Note the code in this email, get back to the Steam app, enter the noted code, and choose “Continue.”

Enter the code and select "Continue."

On the following page, click the “Change My Password” field and type your new password. Select the “Re-Enter Your New Password” field and re-type your new password.

Tip: Learn how to create a strong password and remember it so you can avoid getting your account hacked or otherwise losing access.

Then, select “Change Password.”

Type the new password and select "Change Password."

You’ll see a confirmation that your password was updated, and you’re all set.

Choose "Email an Account Verification Code to [Your Email Address]."

Access your email inbox and note the code received from Steam. Then, back on Steam’s web app, enter the code and choose “Continue.”

Type the code and select "Continue."

On the following page, select the “Change My Password” field and enter your new password. Type the same password in the “Re-Enter Your New Password” field.

Then, choose “Change Password.”

Enter the new password and select "Change Password."

You’ll see a confirmation message that your password has been updated, and that’s all.

In Steam’s iPhone or Android App

If you prefer to use the mobile app (for iPhone, iPad, and Android), open Steam on your phone and sign in to your account. Then, in the app’s top-right corner, tap your avatar.

Select the profile picture in the top-right corner.

Select “Account Details.”

Choose "Account Details."

In the “Account Security” section, tap “Change My Password.”

Select "Change My Password."

If you can access your email inbox, choose the “Email an Account Verification Code to [Your Email Address]” option. Otherwise, select “I No Longer Have Access to This Email Address” and follow the instructions.

We’ll go with the former option.

Tap "Email an Account Verification Code to [Your Email Address]."

Check your email inbox and note the code from Steam. Come back to the Steam mobile app, enter the code you noted, and tap “Continue.”

Enter the code and tap "Continue."

Select the “Change My Password” field and type your new password. Use the same password in the “Re-Enter Your New Password” field. Then, tap “Change Password.”

Enter the password and tap "Change Password."

Steam will say that your password has been updated, and you’re all done.

