The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s best smartphones to date. You might know what they look like on the outside, but what about on the inside? There are already many teardown videos on the web, but Google’s own repair manual is packed with details.

Google has just released repair manuals for three of its most recent devices, including the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a. It provides detailed instructions on how to repair your smartphone using genuine parts, and how to take it apart and put it back together. It’s a great resource for those who want to fix their own device or for repair technicians who make a living from that, and it’s an interesting read even if you’re not actively looking to repair your device.

The only catch about these documents is that these repair manuals were only released in France. French law requires device makers to, among other things, give repairability ratings to their devices iFixit-style, so this is partly an effort by Google to comply with the law. They’re in French, though, so maybe take a few Duolingo lessons before going to town. Or, you know, just use Google Translate.

The new manuals are handy if you want to take to the task of repairing your own phone — it provides clear, step-by-step instructions, making it easier for users to fix their devices quickly and correctly. But it’s also a neat insight into how Google is putting its phones together, and how your phone comes together internally.