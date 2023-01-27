The Galaxy Buds 2 is Samsung’s latest mid-range wireless earbuds, serving as a competitor to the Apple AirPods and Google Pixel Buds Pro. It’s now on sale for $94.99, a 37% reduction from the original price and $5 above the lowest ever recorded price.

This pair of true wireless earbuds has active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.2, touch controls, and quick switching between different devices (but not Multipoint). You can plug the case into a USB power source with the Type-C port, or set the earbuds case on top of a Qi wireless charging pad. Battery life is around five hours with ANC on, and seven hours with ANC off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The Galaxy Buds 2 packs ANC, Type-C and Qi charging, and great sound into a tiny package.

The one drawback to the Galaxy Buds 2 is the Galaxy Wearable app — which is required for changing most settings and installing firmware updates — is only available on Android. You can pair the buds to any Bluetooth device, and use touch controls for ANC and some other features, but these are not the best choice if you have no Android phones or tablets at all. We have a list of the best wireless earbuds with more options.

If you typically use Android devices, or you won’t miss the app, the Galaxy Buds 2 is one of the best wireless earbuds you can get, especially at this reduced price. It’s also available in multiple colors, including graphite, lavender, white, and green.