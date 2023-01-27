Microsoft released Windows 11 22H2 in September 2022, marking the first major update to Windows 11 since its arrival the year prior. Four months later, Microsoft thinks it has worked out all the major bugs.

Microsoft has started automatically rolling out Windows 11 22H2 to computers running 21H2, which was previously only available as a manual update. The company said in its health dashboard, “Since Windows 10, we have been helping Windows users stay up to date and secure with supported versions of Windows through automatic updates. We are utilizing this same approach for Windows 11 to help you stay protected and productive.” Some people have reported seeing the update notification on Windows 10, too.

The automatic rollout indicates Windows 11 22H2 is free of any major bugs — at least, Microsoft seems to think so. The update includes a modernized Task Manager, improvements to the Start Menu, drag and drop support on the taskbar, tabs in the File Explorer, better window snapping, and other changes.

There are still far fewer PCs running Windows 11 than earlier versions, partially due to the higher (official) hardware requirements, and also because Microsoft hasn’t been overly pushy with forcing upgrades yet. Statcounter reports that 18% of Windows PCs worldwide are on version 11, compared to 67% on Windows 10 and 9.86% on Windows 7. The most recent Steam Hardware & Software Survey, which collects opt-in data from computers running the Steam games client, places Windows 10 at 68% of PCs and Windows 11 at 29%.