Timely tax filers can be rewarded this season with a free $10 Best Buy e-gift card and up to $25 off select TurboTax packages. You can redeem this offer by purchasing one of the five TurboTax digital downloads off BestBuy.com, after which point the e-gift card will be emailed directly to you.

There are several tiers to TurboTax’s digital downloads that are eligible for the $10 e-gift card. There’s the federal and state or federal-only Deluxe package for maximizing deductions and your refund, currently on sale for $54.99 ($15 off) and $49.99 ($10 off) respectively. You can also purchase the federal and state Premium service for rental properties and investments, temporarily discounted to $79.99 ($25 off). Filing a simpler return as a self-employed or W-2 wage earner? Then you’ll want the Home & Business digital download, which is on sale for $94.99 ($25 off).

Free $10 Best Buy E-gift Card With Select TurboTax Purchase TurboTax is a premier tax filing software that caters to all taxpayers, from low-income W-2 workers to rental property managers with many investments.

April 18, 2023 is a stressful date for many taxpayers, but TurboTax is alleviating some of the pain of filing with $10 off your next Best Buy purchase. Simply by purchasing and using one of the select TurboTax services, you’ll get to save a little on the gadget you’ve been eyeing. This could be the Ring Video Doorbell that’s on sale until January 29 for $38.99 ($26.00), the Bose Sport Earbuds, on sale for $129 ($20 off) until January 30, or even the upcoming Samsung S23 lineup.

While TurboTax offers its services on its official website, the free $10 Best Buy e-gift card is only available when purchased on Best Buy. Each TurboTax service works for Windows and Mac computers and requires 1GB of hard drive space.