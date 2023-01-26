The Google Chrome web browser is constantly evolving, with major updates rolling out faster than ever and minor features showing up outside the standard release cycle. A few new privacy and security features have now arrived, just in time for Data Privacy Day.

First, you can now type “clear browsing data” in the Chrome search bar, then click the shortcut button to open the correct panel in Chrome’s settings. This was already rolled out to some people, but Google says it should work for everyone. It’s a bit like the new search bar filters that arrived back in December.

Google

Google is also rolling out an option to require biometric authentication (e.g. Face ID on iPhone or a fingerprint on Android phones) when you return to an Incognito session. It already arrived on Chrome for iPhone and iPad, and is “currently rolling out to Android users.” You can check it out by navigating to Settings > Privacy & Security > Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome.

Google highlighted a few more security and privacy features in its blog post, but most of them have been available for a while, like the Privacy Guide that first arrived in Chrome 98. Either way, it’s great to see more ways to control your data in Chrome, though it’s probably still not the best web browser if data privacy is your top concern.