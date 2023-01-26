No one likes ads, but an argument can be made that they’re a necessary evil. After all, if you’re getting free service, money needs to come in from somewhere. Google TV already has a decent number of advertisements, but now more are coming to the platform.

Currently, the homepage of Google TV will show you ads on the main screen banner. You probably don’t think much of them since they advertise movies and TV shows you can catch on your streaming services anyway, but with Google increasing the scope of those ads, you might actually begin noticing them. A Reddit user in India was hit with a full-screen ad for “India iStore,” which is an India-based retailer of Apple products.

Other users have also reported ads for companies like Chrysler or Tim Horton’s, so it’s probably just a matter of time until they go wide for everyone. If you don’t see them now, you probably will sometime within the next few weeks.

