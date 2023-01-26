The crystal clear audio of a Bose speaker can join you at the gym with this pair of Bose Sport Earbuds. On sale until January 30 for $129 ($20 off), these comfortable and small true wireless Bluetooth earbuds capture Bose’s signature quality to help energize your next workout.

These Bose Sport Earbuds are specifically designed for an active lifestyle. Whether you’re lifting weights or enjoying a jog in the fresh air, the silicon StayHear® Max tips and redesigned flexible wings keep the buds in place. Even the sweatiest aerobics routine won’t dislodge this pair of IPX4 sweat- and weather-resistant Bose earbuds. Unlike other earbuds, Bose designed this follow-up to the SoundSport Free to avoid uncomfortable pressure points and encourage longer use. With an estimated five-hour battery life and included wireless charging case that banks ten additional hours, you can enjoy a steady stream of music throughout your workout.

Bose Sport Earbuds Bose delivers on its signature high quality sound with a pair of earbuds designed to withstand the most rigorous workouts. The pair of comfortable, true wireless buds come with a rechargeable case.

The Bose Sport Earbuds connect to most Bluetooth 5.1-compatible devices to stream your favorite music, gym playlist, or streaming service right to your ears. Simple touch controls on each bud make it easy to check the battery life, skip songs, answer calls, and even interact with Alexa or Google Assistant when linked. The built-in beam-forming mic cuts down on external noise so you can comfortably take important calls even when outside. Bose even promotes a customized user experience with the Bose Music app, available on Apple and Android devices.

Fill the silence during your exercise routines with this pair of Bose Sport Earbuds. Grab them now to take advantage of the $129 price tag before the $20 discount expires on January 30. Bose is a top audio manufacturer, and the improvements made to its active line of earbuds enhance the user experience.