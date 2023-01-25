The Pocket app by Mozilla is incredibly useful, allowing you to quickly save web articles for late. Now it’s getting much better and more comfortable to use, with the addition of two big features.

Mozilla has just announced a handful of changes for the Pocket app, based on user feedback and aimed at making users feel better saving stuff in the app. The first of those changes is a new “Home” tab that works similarly to how Google’s Discover feed works, with curated features and reads that you can check out. All items have an option to “save” them to Pocket if you’d rather not read them now, and it’s meant as a way for you to discover content that might interest you.

Mozilla

The second one is a new option to let you filter content by favorites, tags, and highlights, as well as letting you bulk edit items in the list more easily. All of these changes are contained within a larger redesign of both the app and the saved items list itself, which is now called “Saved” rather than “My List.”

Mozilla seems to be gearing this tool toward not just saving items, but also toward content discovery. The new version of the app is live now, so make sure your app is updated if you want to check it out.