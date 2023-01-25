Microsoft is promoting improved efficiency with its AMD-powered Surface Laptop 4, available until January 29 for only $749.99 ($150 off). The discounted laptop runs on AMD’s Ryzen 5 chip, giving you more time with each charge than its Intel counterpart without sacrificing functionality.

Working from the road has never been more appealing than with Microsoft’s sleek Surface Laptop 4. The 13.5-inch touchscreen is just big enough to cater to a variety of users, from writers on the road, to remote employees signing in for weekly meetings at the local coffee house, and everyone in between. The AMD Ryzen 5 keeps things running 70% faster than previous Surface models and uses less battery power. You’ll be able to run your crucial applications and programs longer without having to dash to an outlet. Based on normal usage, the 13.5-inch Laptop 4 can go for up to 19 hours before needing a charge.

Despite the more powerful AMD Ryzen 5, the Surface Laptop 4 is made for simple business applications. With the base model, you’ll get a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough to power Microsoft 365, Edge, and other low-demand software. Like other Surface Laptops, this model sports a 3:2 display ratio, which gives you more screen space for split-screen multitasking and enhanced productivity. For added versatility, the laptop also features USB-C and USB-A ports to support the dongle for the Arc Wireless BlueTrack Ambidextrous Mouse or Microsoft’s official Full-Size Number Pad.

Grab Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen 5 on sale for $749.99 ($150 off) until January 29. Act fast to secure a streamlined portable workstation that promotes a long battery life and enough internal power to run your necessary applications.