We’re wrapping up January with a mountain of discounts on products you need or want this winter. Among them are the latest 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 chip, now down to its lowest price so far, Ring’s most affordable video doorbell, and plenty more.

Apple iPad Pro 2022, 11-Inch for $1,299 ($200 Off)

When it comes to the tablet market, Apple’s iPad still gobbles up the lion’s share of sales every year. This week, you can grab the smaller 11-inch version of the newest iPad Pro for its best price so far. At $200 off, this iPad Pro delivers ridiculous power and performance, thanks to the brand new M2 chip. You also get a gorgeous display with 120Hz refresh rates that make your emails, social feeds, and web scrolling smooth as butter. Finally, the 2022 iPad Pro 11-inch features a complex camera system with rear-facing wide and ultra wide lenses plus LiDAR, and an ultra wide front-racing camera, making this a great device for shooting photos, dabbling with AR, and hosting video calls.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired For $38.99 ($26 Off)

Ring’s most affordable video doorbell just got even cheaper. This week, pick up the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for an all-time-low price of just $38.99. For the money, you get a wired video doorbell that doesn’t require any batteries, so you never have to worry about recharging or running out of juice. It features a 1080p lens with advanced motion detection for spotting both visitors and intruders, as well as real-time notifications to let you know when someone stops by. There’s even a night vision mode that lets your camera record video in the dead of night. All in all, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired offers everything you need to keep an eye on your home at a very affordable price.

EarFun UBOOM L Portable Bluetooth Speaker For $63.99 ($16 Off)

It’s hard to believe, but spring will be here before you know it. Along with all the fun to be had in the sun, you’re going to want a portable Bluetooth speaker to provide the soundtrack to your warm weather adventures. The UBOOM L is an IP67 dust- and waterproof Bluetooth speaker with dual 55mm drivers that produce plenty of bass to fill out your music, advanced digital signal processing for clearer output, and indoor/outdoor modes that tune the sound for any scenario. You can even buy a second UBOOM L and pair them together to enable stereo mode. This is only the second time the UBOOM L portable speaker has hit this all-time-low price of $63.99 since it launched last July.

Deals on Charging Docks, Adapters and More

Whether you use an iPhone, an Android device, a tablet, or even a laptop, having the right chargers and cables are critical to keeping your favorite gadgets powered up while on the go. If you’re in need of some charging accessories, check out these options below, all heavily discounted this week.