The Samsung 980 Pro is an M.2 NVMe solid state drive. It’s one of the fastest SSDs in the world, with sequential read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and sequential writes of up to 5,100 MB/s. It’s an excellent choice for any PC with a compatible NVMe slot on the motherboard, and Samsung also advertises it as compatible with the PlayStation 5.

This is the model of the Samsung 980 Pro with an integrated heatsink, which helps the SSD to maintain high performance during extended workloads or long gaming sessions. The heatsink adds a bit of bulk to the package, meaning it won’t fit in laptops and some other super-slim and embedded form factors. The model without the heatsink is the same price.

