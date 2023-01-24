Whenever they do come out, we’re sure the Ryzen 7000X3D chips with 3D V-Cache will be among the best chips for gaming money can buy, if not the best. If you wanted to push the envelope even further, AMD announced the CPU will be overclockable after all.

AMD’s Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs will be overclockable, as confirmed by AMD through an update to its respective product pages. Initially, these spec sheets mentioned that these products were not unlocked for overclocking, so AMD’s essentially reversing course here. The older Ryzen 7 5800X3D didn’t allow for overclocking, with AMD’s Robert Hallock saying that it was a product too new to allow for changing frequencies and voltages.

Since these new chips were originally not overclockable either, it might’ve been a result of AMD testing things out and figuring that it was eventually safe for users to overclock these CPUs. Seeing an AMD chip with a locked multiplier was already a rare sight in itself, as most of AMD’s lineup is unlocked for overclocking — even its cheapest chips, like the Athlon 3000G. So it’s good to see the company reversing course.

This means that once you do have your hands on these CPUs, you’ll be able to tweak them however you want. Now we just need to wait until they come out, though — we still don’t know when that will be.