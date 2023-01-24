Add an extra layer of security to your home and receive real-time motion detection alerts with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. Available until January 29 for only $38.99 ($26 off), this Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell is a fast and more affordable means of protecting your home, whether you’re awake, asleep, or simply out for the evening.

Ring is a leading name in advanced door security monitoring, landing on our Best Video Doorbell guide as the best budget video doorbell out there. Running off your in-home Wi-Fi, this lower-cost wired doorbell can transmit alerts for specific events the moment they happen. Program your Ring to send a notification with movement or only when the bell is rung for a customized experience. Further your personalization with Privacy Zones to respect your neighbors, set up quick replies when you know you’ll be away from the phone, and so much more with the feature-rich Ring app for Android and Apple devices.

Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Wired Ring Video Doorbell is a budget-friendly option for adding an extra layer of security to your home, with motion detection alerts and two-way talk.

The wired Ring video doorbell is powered through your existing doorbell wires, though it won’t activate any existing chimes. You’ll need to purchase and connect to the Ring Chime for a traditional doorbell that rings in your home. The Ring Video Doorbell displays in clear 1080p HD so there’s no question as to who’s at your door. You can also use the doorbell’s two-way talk through your smartphone or tablet, whether you’re home, at work, or on vacation.

At $38.99 ($26 off), the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the cheapest it’s been this year. Take advantage of this discounted offer until January 29 to secure an affordable and easy-to-install means of adding more security to help protect you, your loved ones, and your possessions.