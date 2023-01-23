We’re all just trying to get a good night’s sleep, but too often, external factors get in the way. Barking dogs, bustling cities, snoring partners, and so much more are a detriment to dozing off. Soundcore Sleep A10 Earbuds can act as a barrier between your ears and the never-ending stream of noise, and for only $129.99 ($50 off) until January 29, you could finally get that deep sleep you’ve been struggling with every night.

Sleep deprivation is a serious health concern that can do more than just make you cranky and hinder your work performance. A continued lack of sleep can contribute to a future of heart disease and high blood pressure, along with ongoing mental health concerns. While Soundcore’s Sleep A10 Earbuds can’t guarantee you a peaceful night’s rest, their adaptive and passive noise masking can be your first line of defense between your ears and the noisy world around you.

Soundcore - Sleep A10 Earbuds

Each bud is equipped with four-point passive noise masking made possible by a Twin Seal and flexible ear wings for a more secure noise-blocking fit. The buds don’t just drown out the world, though. They can also filter a soothing stream of sleep audio programs via Bluetooth 5.2, allowing you to use white noise apps like myNoise and Rainy Mood on your smartphone. Adaptive noise masking adjusts the volume based on noise levels, while a built-in smart switch automatically turns on the silent Sleep mode when the buds detect you’ve fallen asleep. Worried about missing your alarm and oversleeping? The Soundcore earbuds also come with an in-ear alert that sounds without waking anyone else in the house.

The Soundcore earbuds come with features designed to combat the noise of the outside world and help achieve better sleep, whether you sleep on your back, stomach, or side.