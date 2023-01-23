This is a great time of year to buy one of the best TVs, as manufacturers clear out old inventory and start sales ahead of the Super Bowl. Now you can get an excellent 55-inch Roku TV for just $370.

The model on sale is the TCL 55-inch Class 5, which is a 4K smart TV running the Roku operating system. That means it has built-in access to just about every streaming service, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, the Roku Channel, and much more. There are four HDMI ports on the back for connecting external boxes and players, as well as an Ethernet jack (if you prefer not to use the built-in Wi-Fi 5), optical audio, and USB.

TCL 55 Class 5-Series TV This 4K TV has the Roku software experience, Dolby Vision HDR support, and a great price.

The display itself is a 4K QLED panel, complete with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. That means just about any movie, TV show, or game should have accurate and vibrant colors. There’s even variable refresh rate (VRR) support with AMD FreeSync, though the maximum refresh rate is still 60Hz.

Best Buy currently has the TV on sale for $369.99, a discount of $130 from the original MSRP. The display panel isn’t quite as impressive as the screens on TVs in the $1,000+ price range, like the Samsung S95B, but the TCL Class 5 stands out as a quality budget TV.