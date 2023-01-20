Logitech makes some of the best keyboards and best mice around, and you might be familiar with the company’s RGB-packed gaming products. These new peripherals are really packed with color, but we’re not really talking about lights.

Logitech has announced a range of new colors for a bunch of its products, including the K580/K585 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, MK470 Slim Combo, POP Keys, and POP Mouse. These products have been out for some time, but you can now buy them in Mist, a grayish color with a hint of sand, and Cosmos, a combination of lavender and mystic purples.

They’re quite charming — Logitech says that they’re a perfect addition to the desk of any Gen Z or Millennial, although we’d argue they’re a great choice for anyone looking to add a splash of color to their desk. The K585 is a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard with a slot for a phone or tablet, and the MK470 is a combo package of a slim Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. The POP Keys is a bright and fun keyboard with rounded keys and customizable emoji keys, while the matching POP Mouse is a normal Bluetooth mouse but with unique color designs.

You can now buy these new colorways, in addition to all previous colorways (which are already pretty neat in their own right) on Logitech’s website.