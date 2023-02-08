Has this happened to you? After using a “good enough” product for a while, you finally upgrade to something better, and you wonder: “Why didn’t I do this sooner?!” It’s time you did the same for your keyboard and mouse.

Specifically, I recommend upgrading if you’re using a keyboard or mouse that came with your desktop PC. I know how tempting it is to use them. You just dropped a bunch of money on a new computer; the last thing you want to do is shell out more money. I promise it’s worth it.

“Good Enough” Isn’t Good Enough

How do I know? Well, I did that very thing. I bought a pre-built desktop PC around seven years ago and it included a keyboard and mouse. After a couple of years, I finally upgraded to a Keychron K6 keyboard, but I procrastinated on the mouse. I got a nice big mousepad, but I stuck with the old mouse. It just points and clicks, right? How big of a deal could it be?

And then I finally got a new mouse.

Wow. I upgraded to a Logitech MX Master 3S, and let me tell you, it’s been life-changing. The scroll wheel is infinitely better, the shape is so much more comfortable, and the shortcut buttons are super handy. The weight of the mouse feels great, too. It’s clearly a high-quality device, not just some cheap bundled accessory.

Bundled Peripherals Are Made to be Replaced

I knew in the back of my head that I was settling for a subpar experience with my old mouse and keyboard, but when you have products that still get the job done, it can be hard to justify buying something new. However, when it comes to things you use every day, it’s absolutely worth it.

In reality, the keyboard and mouse that come with PCs are often very low quality. They’re cheaply made just to be thrown in to sweeten the deal. You might think the computer is a bit pricey, but if you don’t have to spend extra money on accessories, that’s a win, right?

Some high-end desktop PCs may come with equally high-end accessories, but as a rule of thumb, you’re most likely better off buying them separately. Don’t subject yourself to years of using a low-quality marketing tool.

Invest in Yourself

If I’ve convinced you to upgrade your keyboard and mouse, we’ve got some guides to help you choose the best keyboard or ergonomic keyboard for your PC. Plus, be sure to take a look at our looks at the best mouse, best gaming mouse, or best ergonomic mouse. Any of these products will almost certainly be a big step up from the accessories that come with a pre-built PC.

Look, I get it. Sometimes “good enough” is actually good enough. But if it’s something you actually care about and use frequently, it’s well worth the investment to upgrade to something better. Think of it as an investment in your own happiness. Don’t torture yourself.