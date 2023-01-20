Following the example set by the Mac Mini, many Windows-powered compact PCs have popped up recently with solid hardware. If none have quite caught your eye, though, maybe this PC by MSI will.

MSI has just released a new tiny PC called the Cubi 5 12M, and it’s pretty amazing. The computer is powered by Intel 12th gen chips going up to the Intel Core i7-1255U, which is a laptop-grade chip — don’t expect to sport a full-fledged desktop CPU in such a tiny body.

It goes as low as an i5-1215U, if you don’t need the might of an i7. You’re also able to pack up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, and you even have plenty of options for storage, with an m.2 slot as well as a 2.5-inch hard drive bay.

As far as other specifications go, this PC has support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and on the rear, we have DisplayPort and HDMI ports as well as two Type-A ports in the back. Going to the front, we get two more Type-A ports and one single Type-C port. The PC comes with a 65W power adapter, ensuring it’s as efficient as it gets — another point in favor of tiny PCs.

It’s a great barebones PC that you can get for a really compact size, and the lower-end model costs $450, with prices going up to almost $1,000 depending on what specs you need.