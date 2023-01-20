Anker makes some of the best phone chargers around, and the super-small Anker Nano Pro is a great option for charging phones and other small devices. Now you can get it on sale for just $13.

The Anker Nano Pro is a 20W charger with a USB Type-C port, in a compact size that only measures 1.16 × 1.16 × 1.18 inches (29.5 × 29.5 × 30 mm). That charging rate is just enough to fast charge the iPhone 12 and later, assuming you have a USB-C-to-Lightning cable, which is not included with the charger but is in the box with some Apple products.

Anker USB C 20W Nano Pro This compact charger is designed for fast charging with iPhones, as long as you have the right cable.

The charger will also deliver 20W to any other device that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD), like Samsung Galaxy phones, iPad and Galaxy tablets, a Nintendo Switch, smartwatches, and much more. Many mobile devices can accept charging speeds higher than 20W — the Galaxy S22 can charge at 25W for extended periods of time, for example — but 20W will still top up any phone’s battery relatively quickly.

Anker has discounted the charger from $16.99 to $12.99 on Amazon and its own online store, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s a 24% price cut. Best of all, there are multiple color options to choose from: black, lavender, white, blue, and pink.