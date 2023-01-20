2022 was filled to the brim with data breaches, and it sure looks like 2023 is not going to be any different. T-Mobile has just warned users about another data breach compromising their personal information.

T-Mobile confirmed a lapse in security that was ongoing from November 25, 2022, to January 5, 2023. During that period, hackers obtained access to sensitive info like full names, billing addresses, and dates of birth. They also accessed email addresses and account info, like plans, but T-Mobile claims none of your super-sensitive info, like payment methods and SSNs, was accessed by unauthorized people.

If you were affected, or possibly affected, by this breach, you’ll see a banner warning you about the breach the next time you open your T-Mobile account. T-Mobile itself didn’t specify how many accounts were affected, but a report from Reuters says it was an issue for around 37 million accounts.

It doesn’t look like there’s anything to do right now if you’re a T-Mobile customer.