Enjoy the power of Apple’s M1 chip in the palm of your hands with the Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation). For a limited time, you can grab one of these versatile iPads starting at $499.99 ($100 off), the lowest price since it launched in March 2022. Best of all, both the 64GB ($499.99) and 256GB ($649.99) models are included in this $100-off deal.

The iPad Air’s latest iteration was our top pick for the best overall iPad of 2022, thanks to its enhanced power, updated operating system, and sleek modern design. Though it tops out at only 256GB of internal storage, the 5th Generation iPad Air kept the USB-C port from the previous version for more convenient charging options and compatibility. The iPad Air is the second Apple-branded tablet to run the M1 chip, the first being the more expensive iPad Pro. Originally developed for Mac computers, the M1 with Neural Engine brings a lot of power and performance to the table, enabling a whole range of useful features.

Watch your favorite streaming services and enjoy the latest in mobile and cloud gaming through the iPad Air’s crystal clear Liquid Retina display. Then connect your Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil, or Smart Keyboard Folio (all sold separately) for even more ways to put the handheld device to use. You can even use the the iPad Air to keep your social media channels updated with high-quality selfies and outdoor shots taken with the 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra wide front camera.

On sale starting at $499.99 ($100 off), the Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation) is the most powerful mid-level iPad available. By integrating the M1 processor, Apple has made the performance and efficiency of the one of its most advanced chips accessible at a lower cost. Regardless of which color you choose–including blue, space gray, pink, purple, and starlight–you may want to wrap it in one of these top-rated iPad Air cases to keep scuffs and scratches at bay.