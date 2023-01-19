System76 is one of the most popular Linux PC makers, and also serves as the developer of the Pop!_OS Linux distribution. Now the company is testing a new AMD-powered Linux laptop, the Pangolin.

System76 has begun teasing a new model of the Pangolin laptop, and it’s packed to the brim with improvements and new features. The Pangolin laptop is powered by the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU, which uses the chipmaker’s Zen 3+ architecture — not quite the Zen 4 architecture you will soon be able to find on laptops, but it’s pretty good nonetheless. The screen is also getting an upgrade from its previous, bog-standard 60Hz refresh rate up to a more impressive 144Hz.

System76 is showing off this laptop with cheeky gym-themed advertising, saying that the Pangolin took “a hiatus” to “improve its physique.” The laptop also comes with up to 32GB of RAM, plenty of connectivity options, and a choice between the latest versions of Pop!_OS and Ubuntu.

It sounds like a solid laptop to check out if you’re a Linux enthusiast and you want a break from Windows and macOS. System76 doesn’t have a release date for this laptop, but we’ll likely know more over the next months.