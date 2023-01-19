The original Wyze Cam was an incredibly popular home security camera, mostly thanks to its low price, and Wyze has revised it several times since then. Now another update has arrived: the Wyze Cam OG.

The Wyze Cam OG is a new budget smart security camera, currently priced at $20 from the company’s store and $25.98 from Amazon. It can’t rotate or tilt on its base with remote control like the new Wyze Cam Pan V3, but it does have a base that can be manually adjusted. The camera can record and livestream at up to 1080p, paired with a 120-degree field-of-view (FOV) and a built-in spotlight. Wyze says motion notifications are three times faster “than other Wyze Cams,” and connecting to the live stream is “50% faster than other Wyze Cams.”

Play Video

Wyze is also selling a modified version of the camera with a telephoto lens, providing a fixed 3x zoom, dubbed the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto. It’s otherwise identical to the regular Cam OG, and Wyze plans to offer a “Stack Kit” in the future for mounting one camera on top of the other on a wall. The telephoto version is sold for $10 more than the regular Wyze Cam OG.

The super-low price is impressive, but many of the camera’s features require a Cam Plus subscription, which costs $1.67 per month per camera. The Wyze Cam V3 has worse hardware and costs more than the Cam OG, but supports the older Cam Plus Lite subscription and local RTSP access. If you don’t want to pay for a subscription for full access, or want to integrate your cameras into a DIY home monitoring system, the Wyze Cam OG is not for you.

The Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto are available on Amazon and through Wyze’s own store, with different pricing on each site.