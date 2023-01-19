Whether you’re putting together your first gaming rig or repairing a faulty mouse, having the right tools is a game changer. StatGear’s Bitzblade 2.0 Multitool is one device that solves many problems. Now only $29.99 ($70 off), the pocket-sized instrument features 26 essential tools to simplify your next tech project without taking up too much space.

Like a Swiss Army knife for techies, the Bitzblade 2.0 Multitool lets you set aside your collection of screwdrivers and hex wrenches and replace it with this single pen-shaped device. The Bitzblade’s nine steel double-sided bits are sure to come in handy when installing a new motherboard or cracking into your mechanical keyboard for a thorough cleaning. Swapping between components is quick and easy, and with the included nylon pouch, you won’t have to dig around a messy tool chest to find the bit you need.

Bitzblade 2.0’s array of features also include a dual-use box cutter and scraper, a knife blade that can help strip wires, and a pry bar good for accessing your smartphone’s components and getting behind LCD displays. Maybe the most important feature, though, is the bottle opener. It’s sure to come in handy during those stressful repairs. The Bitzblade is topped off with an LED light and carbide tip window breaker in case of an emergency. Each piece is easy to install on the Bitzblade and stores neatly in the pouch.

