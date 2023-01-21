Two top championships will be decided at UFC 283, broadcast live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 283 Live in the United States

Play Video

UFC 283’s main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Current subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month) can purchase the UFC 283 broadcast for an additional $79.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with the UFC 283 broadcast for $124.98.

After the light heavyweight championship match between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 ended in a draw, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will now face off for the still-vacant title. Current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will take on Brandon Moreno, in the pair’s fourth fight. The UFC 283 main card also includes a welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny, a women’s flyweight bout between Jéssica Andrade and Lauren Murphy, and a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker.

The preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT are available to all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers. They will also be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, which can be streamed via live TV services including DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo TV ($74.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Vidgo ($59.95+ per month), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial).

The early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 283 on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or a live-TV streaming service, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 283 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 282 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or live-TV streaming account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 283.