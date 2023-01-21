UFC 283
UFC
You can stream UFC 283's main card only on ESPN+, which is included with the Disney Bundle. Preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass as well as ABC and ESPN, which are available with many live TV streaming subscriptions.

Two top championships will be decided at UFC 283, broadcast live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 283 Live in the United States

UFC 283’s main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Current subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month) can purchase the UFC 283 broadcast for an additional $79.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with the UFC 283 broadcast for $124.98.

Watch on ESPN+

After the light heavyweight championship match between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 ended in a draw, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will now face off for the still-vacant title. Current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will take on Brandon Moreno, in the pair’s fourth fight. The UFC 283 main card also includes a welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny, a women’s flyweight bout between Jéssica Andrade and Lauren Murphy, and a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker.

The preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT are available to all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers. They will also be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, which can be streamed via live TV services including DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo TV ($74.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Vidgo ($59.95+ per month), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial).

The early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 283 on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or a live-TV streaming service, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 283 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 282 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

  1. Download ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server located in the United States.
  3. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or live-TV streaming account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 283.

