NVIDIA GeForce NOW is one of the best cloud gaming services, offering a PC-like gaming experience on nearly any device. NVIDIA has started rolling out an update to dramatically boost game performance and quality.

The RTX 4000 series of graphics cards were released back in October 2022, and a few months later, NVIDIA confirmed that some servers responsible for running GeForce NOW games would be upgraded to use the high-end RTX 4080. Starting today, subscribers to GeForce NOW Ultimate will start seeing RTX 4080 performance in games like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

NVIDIA said in a blog post, “the new RTX 4080 SuperPODs are capable of rendering and streaming at up to 240 frames per second. When paired with NVIDIA Reflex, it makes every moment of the action feel as if it’s on a desktop PC. And 4K gaming goes beyond fast with an upgrade to 120 fps, with support for DLSS 3 and RTX ON. Plus, for the first time, ultrawide resolutions are supported, giving members a wider point of view, at up to 3,840 x 1,600 resolution and 120 fps.”

GeForce NOW Ultimate subscribers “in and around” San Jose, California, Dallas, Texas, Los Angeles, California, and Frankfurt, Germany, will be the first to use the upgraded servers. There’s no public timeline on when NVIDIA will update all of its server farms with the new GPUs. NVIDIA is also rolling out ultrawide and HDR support for RTX 3080 servers, so other regions aren’t completely left out of the fun. You’ll need version 2.0.47.125 or later of the app installed for those features.

GeForce NOW Ultimate costs $19.99 per month (or $99.99/year), and promises access to at least an RTX 3080. The next tier down is “Priority,” which supports gaming sessions up to 6 hours long at up to 1080p @ 60 FPS,” which costs $9.99/mo or $49.99 for six months.

At the same time, NVIDIA is adding ten more titles to its catalog of fully-supported cloud games. The list now includes Farlanders, Surviving the Abyss, Tortuga – A Pirta’s Tale, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Absolute Drift, BLACKTAIL, Dwarf Fortress, Hello Neighbor 2, NEBULOUS: Fleet Command, and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice.