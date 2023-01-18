Logitech sells many of the best webcams, many of which are variants of the ancient Logitech C920. Today the company revealed a new webcam lineup with a more unique design.

Logitech released the Brio 300 series of webcams today, consisting of the Brio 300 and Brio 305 — they are nearly identical to each other, except the 305 is focused on the business market. The most striking feature on both models is the design, which swaps the usual horizontal bar shape for a cone. The camera, privacy shutter, and microphones are located at the base (which points towards you), with the USB cable coming out of the cone’s point.

The Brio 300 series also makes heavy use of recycled materials, which has the side effect of giving the camera a slight spotted pattern. Logitech said in a blog post, “the plastic parts in both Brio 300 and Brio 305 include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics: 62% for graphite and 48% for off-white and rose.”

The rest of the hardware is fairly typical for a modern webcam. There’s a fixed USB cable, which can’t be replaced without replacing the entire webcam, with a USB Type-C connector on the end. That’s great for modern PCs and laptops, but you’ll need an adapter for PCs that only have Type-A ports. There’s also a privacy shutter, and the Logi Tune app can be used to configure settings and test video quality.

Unfortunately, the camera itself seems like a let-down. There aren’t any independently-tested video samples yet, but the Brio 300 series only has a 2 MP sensor with a 70-degree field-of-view (FOV). The camera can record at 1080p at 30FPS, or 720p at 30 FPS — there’s no 4K support, or even a 60FPS mode, which has been common on budget webcams (at least at 720p) for years.

You can buy the Logitech Brio 300 on the company’s online store for $69.99. However, some of the best webcams will offer a better value for your money. For example, the Razer Kiyo Pro is on sale for $99.99 right now, and supports 60 FPS at 1080p, and even HDR at 720p.